High School Sports Schedule Tonight
The High School sports schedule tonight includes the following:
Boys Hockey:
Cathedral at Fergus Falls
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen
River Lakes at Willmar
Girls Hockey:
Fergus Falls at St. Cloud Icebreakers
Minneapolis South at Sartell-Sauk Rapids
Willmar at River Lakes
Boys Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Fergus Falls
Zimmerman at Rocori
Albany at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Girls Basketball:
Albany at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Rocori at Tech
Willmar at Apollo
Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen
Annandale at Cathedral