High School Scores And Schedule
Here is a look at the local scores for Monday night, as well as Tuesday's schedule.
BOYS SOCCER
St. John’s Prep 4 @ ROCORI 1
Cathedral 1 @ Bemidji 2 (OT)
Tech 4 @ Buffalo 1
Alexandria 0 @ Moorhead 3
Becker @ St. John’s Prep 5 PM
Cathedral @ Melrose 5:45 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls 7 PM
ROCORI @ Tech 7 PM
Sartell @ Apollo 7 PM
GIRLS SOCCER
ROCORI 0 @ St. John’s Prep 2
Cathedral 1 @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5
Tech @ ROCORI 5 PM
Apollo @ Sartell 5 PM
Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids 5 PM
St. John’s Prep @ Becker 7 PM
Melrose @ Cathedral 7 PM
VOLLEYBALL
ROCORI @ Willmar 7 PM
Sartell @ Alexandria 7 PM
Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids 7 PM
Apollo @ Monticello 7 PM
Fergus Falls @ Tech 7 PM