High School Scores and Schedule

The Tech Tigers topped the Bemidji Lumberjacks 5-0 at Joe Faber Field Thursday night. Justin Mohs had a strong start for the Tigers, who scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to seal the win.

BASEBALL

Foley 3, Mora 2
Cathedral 9, Becker 8
Cathedral 12, Becker 1
Sartell 7, Willmar 0
ROCORI 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

SOFTBALL

Cathedral 13, Little Falls 2
Apollo 5, Brainerd 2
Apollo 4, Brainerd 2
Milaca 4, Mora 2

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Sartell @ Becker
ROCORI @ Albany
Minneapolis SW @ Apollo

SOFTBALL

Pierz @ Cathedral
Fergus Falls @ Bemidji
Tech @ Brainerd
Albany @ ROCORI

