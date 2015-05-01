High School Scores and Schedule
The Tech Tigers topped the Bemidji Lumberjacks 5-0 at Joe Faber Field Thursday night. Justin Mohs had a strong start for the Tigers, who scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to seal the win.
BASEBALL
Foley 3, Mora 2
Cathedral 9, Becker 8
Cathedral 12, Becker 1
Sartell 7, Willmar 0
ROCORI 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
SOFTBALL
Cathedral 13, Little Falls 2
Apollo 5, Brainerd 2
Apollo 4, Brainerd 2
Milaca 4, Mora 2
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
Sartell @ Becker
ROCORI @ Albany
Minneapolis SW @ Apollo
SOFTBALL
Pierz @ Cathedral
Fergus Falls @ Bemidji
Tech @ Brainerd
Albany @ ROCORI