High School Scores 12-29-18
Boy’s Basketball
Granite City Classic
North St. Paul 59, Delano 48
Minnetonka 66, Minneapolis Roosevelt 59
Milwaukee Washington 80, St. Cloud Apollo 48
St. Michael-Albertville 65, Becker 58
Sartell-St. Stephen 65, Big Lake 54
Rocori 74, Blake 67
Champlin Park 70, St. Louis Park 53
Mound-Westonka 61, Rogers 60
Marantha 72, Orono 49
Princeton 78, Forest Lake 58
Park Center 93, Robbinsdale Cooper 61
Apple Valley 75, Sauk Rapids-Rice 49
Maple Grove 76, St. Cloud Tech 42
Cathedral Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral 68, Melrose 67
Boy’s Hockey
Schwan Cup – Silver
St. Cloud Tech and Apollo 5, Tartan 1
Granite City Showcase
St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0
Sartell-St. Stephen 6, St. Francis 0
River Lakes 6, Northern Lakes 1