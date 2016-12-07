High School Scoreboard- Tuesday
The Sartell Sabres boys hockey team earned a 3-3 tie with the Brainerd Warriors Tuesday night at Bernick's Arena. Trevor Dummer scored with 1:55 left in the third period to send the game to overtime.
Thomas Pinkerton and Garrett Freeman also scored goals for Sartell in the tie, while Cole Bright made 37 saves on 40 shots.
ELSEWHERE
BOYS BASKETBALL
Melrose 63, Sartell 41
Sauk Rapids-Rice 62, Monticello 58
Big Lake 56, Apollo 43
Tech @ Fergus Falls - PPD
GIRLS HOCKEY
Brainerd 2, Storm 'N' Sabres 1 (OT)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rogers 67, Tech 40
Monticello 47, ROCORI 36
Cathedral 64, Mora 41