The Cathedral softball team saw their season end with a 1-0 loss at Little Falls Tuesday afternoon in their playoff opener. Eighth-grader Megan Voit pitched a complete game, striking out ten Flyers, but took the tough-luck loss.

Elsewhere, the ROCORI softball team advanced to the section tournament with a 10-4 win over Holdingford.

BASEBALL

Apollo 5, Monticello 3

Cathedral 8, Mora 4

Alexandria 8, ROCORI 4/ROCORI 10, Alex 5

Sartell 3, Tech 1/Tech 6, Sartell 1