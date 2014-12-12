High School Scoreboard- Thursday
Tech girls basketball destroyed Apollo 77-27 Thursday on a busy night in prep sports. A handful of boys basketball teams are in action on Friday night, including Tech at ROCORI on AM 1390 The Fan.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexandria 57 @ ROCORI 47
Sartell 52 @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 33
Apollo 27 @ Tech 77
Maple Lake 36 @ Cathedral 57
BOYS HOCKEY
Tech 1 @ Alexandria 4
Apollo 3 @ Fergus Falls 5
River Lakes 0 @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Sartell 7 @ Willmar 0
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St Cloud 3 @ Northern Lakes 2
Willmar 1 @ Sartell 5
FRIDAY- BOYS BASKETBALL
Fergus Falls @ Alexandria
Apollo @ Willmar
Brainerd @ Sartell
Tech @ ROCORI