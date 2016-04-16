High School Scoreboard — April 15th, 2016

 

Here are yesterday's finals in area high school sports:

High School Baseball:

Walter Arce

- St. Cloud Cathedral edges Foley 8-7.

- ROCORI beats St. Cloud Apollo in a close one, 10-9.

- Little Falls doubled up on Sartell-St. Stephen, 10-5.

- Sauk Rapids-Rice beats Willmar on the road, 6-4.

- Milaca beats Holdingford 6-1.

- Pierz edges Royalton 1-0.

- Albany outslugs Sauk Centre 10-7.

High School Softball:

- Buffalo blanks St. Cloud Tech 10-0.

- ROCORI beat up on St. Cloud Apollo 11-1.

- Zimmerman triumphs over St. Cloud Cathedral 5-2.

- Sauk Rapids-Rice edged in Willmar 6-5.

Filed Under: Baseball, Softball
Categories: high school sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top