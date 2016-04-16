High School Scoreboard — April 15th, 2016
Here are yesterday's finals in area high school sports:
High School Baseball:
- St. Cloud Cathedral edges Foley 8-7.
- ROCORI beats St. Cloud Apollo in a close one, 10-9.
- Little Falls doubled up on Sartell-St. Stephen, 10-5.
- Sauk Rapids-Rice beats Willmar on the road, 6-4.
- Milaca beats Holdingford 6-1.
- Pierz edges Royalton 1-0.
- Albany outslugs Sauk Centre 10-7.
High School Softball:
- Buffalo blanks St. Cloud Tech 10-0.
- ROCORI beat up on St. Cloud Apollo 11-1.
- Zimmerman triumphs over St. Cloud Cathedral 5-2.
- Sauk Rapids-Rice edged in Willmar 6-5.