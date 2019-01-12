High School Results; Voit Becomes All Time Scorer
Boys Basketball
Cathedral 77, Pequot Lakes 63
(Nick Schaefer led Cathedral with 29 points and 8 rebounds and Jackson Jangula added 20 points. Cathedral improves to 9-4 on the season).
Girls Basketball
Cathedral 67, Zimmerman 46
(Megan Voit had 15 points and now has 1,296 which makes her the all-time leading scorer at Cathedral. Meg Januschka led Cathedral with 22 points).
Apollo 79, MLPS Washburn 38
(Apollo led 49-13 at halftime. Lariah Washington led Apollo with 24 points).
Boys Hockey
Brainerd 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
(Sartell drops to 10-4 and will host River Lakes Tuesday night)
Girls Hockey
Bemidji 2, River Lakes 1