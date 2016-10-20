High School Playoff Matchups Announced

Local teams learned their playoff fates on Thursday morning as the section playoff pairings were announced. Sartell is the only team to receive a first round bye, which means their playoffs will not begin until Saturday, October 29th.

St. Cloud Apollo will head to Brainerd for the first round of the Section 8AAAAA playoffs. The Eagles wrapped up a 1-7 regular season with a 42-21 loss to Sartell Wednesday night. Brainerd was 5-3 this year, including a 28-21 win over Apollo in week two.

SECTION 8AAAAA FINAL STANDINGS

1. Alexandria (7-1)

2. Sartell (5-3)

3. Brainerd (5-3)

4. Moorhead (4-4)

5. Bemidji (1-7)

6. Apollo (1-7)

The ROCORI Spartans will host Little Falls on Tuesday, October 25th in Cold Spring. The Spartans finished the season 5-3 and earned the third seed in Section 8AAAA. The Flyers finished 2-6 on the year.

SECTION 8AAAA FINAL STANDINGS

1. Fergus Falls (8-0)

2. Detroit Lakes (7-1)

3. ROCORI (5-3)

4. Willmar (2-6)

5. Thief River Falls (2-6)

6. Little Falls (2-6)

Despite finishing the season with an 8-0 record, the Tech Tigers will play on Tuesday against Sauk Rapids-Rice . The Tigers beat the Alexandria Cardinals Wednesday night. The Storm wrapped up a 2-6 season Wednesday with a loss at Willmar.

SECTION 6AAAAA FINAL STANDINGS

1. Elk River (8-0)

2. STMA (7-1)

3. Tech (8-0)

4. Rogers (6-2)

5. Monticello (6-2)

6. Sauk Rapids-Rice (2-6)

The Cathedral Crusaders will host Foley on Tuesday night. CHS finished the season 3-5, while Foley finished 2-6.

SECTION 5AAA FINAL STANDINGS

1. Pierz (7-1)

2. Mora (6-2)

3. Annandale (4-4)

4. Cathedral (3-5)

5. Foley (2-6)

6. Pine City (