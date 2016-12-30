High School Hockey Scoreboard- Thursday

Cathedral finished with a perfect 3-0 record in the Granite City Hockey Showcase with a 4-2 win over Northfield at the MAC Thursday. The Crusaders got goals from Reagan Garden, Jake Van Halbeck, Mack Motzko and Nate Warner.

St. Cloud also finished the showcase with a perfect record by defeating Sauk Rapids-Rice 8-1 Thursday. Nick Portz had a hat trick to lead St. Cloud, and Zane Murphy and Tyler Streitz notched a pair of goals each.

Sartell beat Providence Academy 9-1 Thursday to finish the showcase 2-0-1. The Sabres outshot Providence 44-7 in the win.

Monticello shut out River Lakes 4-0 Thursday. The Stars finished the showcase with a 1-2 record.