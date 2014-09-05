High School Football Tonight; Week 2
The 2nd week of the High School Football schedule is tonight. The area schedule includes Grand Rapids at Tech at St. John's University. Tech received 2 votes in the Class 5A State AP poll this week and are coming off a loss to Sartell last week. Hear tonight's Tech/Grand Rapids game on AM 1390-the Fan with Dave Overlund calling the action.
Elsewhere:
Alexandria at Sartell-St. Stephen (1-0)
Apollo (1-0) at Moorhead
Rocori (0-1) at Fergus Falls
Bemidji at Sauk Rapids-Rice (0-1)
Mora at Cathedral (1-0)