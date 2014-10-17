High School Football Section Pairings Set

Photo by Isaac Schweer, WJON

The High School Football section pairings have been announced for the upcoming playoffs.  Moorhead is #1 in Section 8-5-A, Sartell is #2, Apollo is #3, Alexandria #4, Tech is #5 and Sauk Rapids-Rice is #6.

Tech will play at Alexandria Tuesday night at 7pm, pregame on AM 1390-the Fan at 6:40.  Sauk Rapids-Rice will play at Apollo at 7pm Tuesday night, hear the game on wjon.com.  Both Sartell and Moorhead get a first round bye.

Cathedral is seeded #3 in Section 5-3-A and will host 6th seeded Milaca at 7pm Tuesday.  Pierz is #1 in section 5-3-A.  Rocori is seeded #3 in section 8-4-A and will host Fergus Falls Tuesday night.  Paynesville is #1 in section 5-2-A.  Becker is #1 section 5-4-A.

