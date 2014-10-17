High School Football Section Pairings Set

The High School Football section pairings have been announced for the upcoming playoffs. Moorhead is #1 in Section 8-5-A, Sartell is #2, Apollo is #3, Alexandria #4, Tech is #5 and Sauk Rapids-Rice is #6.

Tech will play at Alexandria Tuesday night at 7pm, pregame on AM 1390-the Fan at 6:40. Sauk Rapids-Rice will play at Apollo at 7pm Tuesday night, hear the game on wjon.com. Both Sartell and Moorhead get a first round bye.