High School Football Section Pairings Set
The High School Football section pairings have been announced for the upcoming playoffs. Moorhead is #1 in Section 8-5-A, Sartell is #2, Apollo is #3, Alexandria #4, Tech is #5 and Sauk Rapids-Rice is #6.
Tech will play at Alexandria Tuesday night at 7pm, pregame on AM 1390-the Fan at 6:40. Sauk Rapids-Rice will play at Apollo at 7pm Tuesday night, hear the game on wjon.com. Both Sartell and Moorhead get a first round bye.
Cathedral is seeded #3 in Section 5-3-A and will host 6th seeded Milaca at 7pm Tuesday. Pierz is #1 in section 5-3-A. Rocori is seeded #3 in section 8-4-A and will host Fergus Falls Tuesday night. Paynesville is #1 in section 5-2-A. Becker is #1 section 5-4-A.