The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm battled their way back from a 14-6 second half deficit to beat the Willmar Cardinals 26-21. After back-to-back winless seasons the Storm finish 2015 with a 4-4 record.

ELSEWHERE:

Sartell (3-5) 42, Apollo (1-7) 14

ROCORI (5-3) 41, Princeton 14

Alexandria 33, Tech (3-5) 15

Zimmerman 42, Cathedral (0-8) 13

Becker (8-0) 42, Albany (7-1) 6