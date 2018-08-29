High School Football Schedule: Week One

Thursday August 30

Detroit Lakes at ROCORI, 7:00

(James Herberg makes his head coaching debut with the Spartans. Junior Jack Steil will start at quarterback. ROCORI was 10-1 last season with their only loss coming in the State Tournament Quarterfinals to Holy Angels 20-8)

Friday August 31

Apollo at Tech, 7:00 @ St. John's University (LIVE on AM 1390-Granite City Sports - pregame at 6:40 p.m.)

(Jon Benson makes his head coaching debut with Tech. Tech was 8-3 last season while Apollo was 5-5).

Photo by Isaac Schweer, WJON

Cambridge-Isanti at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7:00

(Sartell looks to bounce back after a 0-9 season last season under accomplished head coach Scott Hentges).

St. Francis at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7:00

(Sauk Rapids finished 6-4 last season under head coach Phil Klaphake).