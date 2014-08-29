High School Football Kicks Off Between Tech and Sartell [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- High school football season kicked off tonight with a highly-anticipated match up between rivals Tech High School and Sartell.

In last year's playoffs, Sartell defeated Tech 32-19 en route to a run to the Prep Bowl.

Under the lights at St. Cloud State's Husky Stadium, Sartell controlled the game early with touchdown runs by Senior tailback, Darek Stachowski .

Trailing by two scores, Tech running back Brennan Paulsen took a handoff, broke a few tackles, put on a nice move to split two Sartell defenders, and scampered for a long touchdown run.

Sartell quarterback Brandon Snoberger responded with two touchdown passes - the first being a well-blocked screen pass to Nick Jensen and the second being a well-thrown fade route to Nick Daffinrude on a fourth-and-14 play.

Trailing 27-6, Tech scored just before the half with a nice leaping catch made by Senior Jake Martig who was dragged down, but broke free before hitting the ground and ran into the endzone to make the score 27-12 at the half.

Tech and Sartell would trade touchdowns in the second half but Sartell's Darek Stachowski was too much to handle.

He scored his third touchdown of the game as Sartell won it 33-19.