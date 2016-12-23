High School Basketball Results; December 22
Boys Basketball:
Tech 62, Sartell-St. Stephen 54
(Brady Underwood led Tech with 17 points. The Tigers are 7-0 and will play Delano and Woodbury in the Granite City Classic December 30 and 31).
Apollo 61, Rocori 57
Willmar 62, Sauk Rapids-Rice 60
Melrose 66, Albany 31
Foley 75, Pierz 55
Girls Basketball:
Cathedral 45, Maple Lake 36
(Megan Voit had 18 points and 8 rebounds and Morgan Prom added 12 points).
Tech 52, Cambridge-Isanti 41
Zimmerman 75, Rocori 45
Eden Valley-Watkins 61, Sartell-St. Stephen 57
Foley 52, Pierz 46
Kimball 51, HLWW 42