High School Baseball Scores and Schedule
The Cathedral baseball team finished up an undefeated regular season Wednesday with a 9-3 win over ROCORI in Cold Spring. Senior Brindley Theisen picked up the win for the Crusaders and was 3-3 at the plate with a pair of RBI. Cathedral (17-0) will open the playoffs Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field.
Elsewhere, Brainerd topped Tech 8-5. The Warriors were led by Jake Meyer, who was 3-4 with an RBI and also earned the win on the mound. Brainerd clinched the Central Lakes Conference title on Tuesday.
THURSDAY'S GAMES:
Tech @ Alexandria- 7 PM- AM 1390 The FAN
STMA @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
ROCORI @ Fergus Falls