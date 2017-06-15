Hibbing Stuns Tech 9-4 in State Quarterfinals

Hibbing chased Tech starter Trevor Koenig in the 4th inning and went on to upset 2nd seeded and previously unbeaten Tech 9-4 today at Dick Siebert Field in the Class 3-A State Tournament Quarterfinals. Tech scored twice in the 2nd inning on a RBI double from Nick Schmitt and RBI single from Max Unze. Schmitt added an RBI double in the 4th inning to cut the lead to 5-3.

Koenig allowed 5 runs in 3 1/3 innings to take the loss and drop to 10-1 this season. Tech will play in the consolation semifinals at 12:30 Friday.