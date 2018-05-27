Heat Advisory this Afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the southern half of Minnesota in effect from 1:00 this afternoon through 8:00 tonight, when the heat index is expected to climb to near 100°.

From the National Weather Service this morning: Heat indices will climb to near 100 degrees this afternoon across much of Southern MN. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks inside of an air-conditioned building. Those engaging in strenuous outdoor activities will be at greater risk for heat illness.