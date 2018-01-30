Hawks Top Timberwolves Monday
The Timberwolves struggles on the road, and with Eastern Conference opponents, continued Monday with a 105-100 loss in Atlanta. The Wolves fall to 32-21 overall with the loss and 1-7 in their last eight road games.
Jimmy Butler led Minnesota with 24 points in the defeat, while Andrew Wiggins added 18. The Hawks were led by Kent Bazemore's 22 points.
The Timberwolves face a short turnaround when they play at Toronto Tuesday night. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.