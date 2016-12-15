Hansen Wins Gagliardi Trophy

St. John's senior linebacker Carter Hansen is the 2016 winner of the Gagliardi Trophy given to the nation's top college football player of the year at the Division III level. The announcement came last night in Salem, Virginia.

Hansen led the Johnnies with 74 tackles, 8 for a loss with 3 interceptions and 1 forced fumble while starting all 12 games this season. The four-year starter is 5th in career tackles at St. John's with 316.

St. John's advanced to the 2nd round of the NCAA Division III tournament for a 3rd straight year and finished the season with a 10-2 record.

Hansen becomes the 3rd Johnnie to win the award. Receiver Chris Palmer won it in 1995 and receiver Blake Elliott won the award in 2005.

The award is named after longtime St. John's head football coach John Gagliardi.