Hacksaw At The Rox Game Thursday [AUDIO]

Former professional wrestler Hacksaw Jim Duggan is coming to St. Cloud Thursday and will be the special guest of the St. Cloud Rox for the game against Rochester at 7:05 p.m. Jim played college football at SMU before signing a contract to play in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons. He didn't make it in the NFL but wrestled professionally from 1979-2005 including winning the first ever Royal Rumble in 1988 in the then WWF.

Hacksaw joined me on WJON today and talked about his life in wrestling and what he is doing now. Listen below.

Hacksaw will throw out the first pitch, sign autographs and be available for pictures Thursday night at the Rox game at Joe Faber Field.

Learn more about the St. Cloud Rox and Rox promotions by going to stcloudrox.com .