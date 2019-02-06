Grizzlies Sneak Past Wolves With Late Free Throws

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Timberwolves 108-106 Tuesday night at FedEx Forum. The Wolves, who have now lost four of their past five games, fall to 25-28 on the season with the loss.

Minnesota trailed 106-99 with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter before battling back to tie the game with a Dario Saric three-pointer and four points from Karl-Anthony Towns.

However, the officials decided the game by charging Wolves rookie Josh Okogie with a loose ball foul with just 0.1 seconds left on the clock, leading to the game-winning free throws for Memphis.

Towns led Minnesota with 26 points and 18 rebounds, while Saric added 22 points off the bench for the Wolves.

The Timberwolves will play at Orlando Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.