Granite City Sports Podcast- Wednesday, May 9th

Granite City Sports airs Monday through Friday from 12-2 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS with John Holler and Dave Overlund. The podcast is also available on iTunes.

On Wednesday's show we debated whether you would rather have a terrible team for 50 years and win a championship, or be consistently good and never win the big game. We also discussed Wolves coach Rick Brunson's resignation and Shaq and Charles' beef on TNT.