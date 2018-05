Granite City Sports airs Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS with Jay Caldwell, John Holler, Lee Voss and Dave Overlund. The podcast is also available on iTunes.

Tuesday’s podcast talks about the future of the Vikings Quarterback situation, is Teddy Bridgewater the guy? Also we talk about the tip-off of the NBA season and the Wolves chances at making the playoffs.