Granite City Sports airs Monday through Friday from 12-2 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS with John Holler and Dave Overlund. The podcast is also available on iTunes.

Thursday's topics included the grueling Timberwolves schedule, late starts, NFL running back records, implementing the shot clock in high school basketball, NBA tanking and we chat with Bailey Sommers of the Granite City Lumberjacks.