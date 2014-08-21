Granite City Sports Podcast: Thursday, August 21st
Granite City Sports airs Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 3 PM on AM 1390 KXSS with Jay Caldwell, John Holler, Dave Overlund and Lee Voss.
The podcast is also available on iTunes.
<iframe height='85' width='620' frameborder='0' marginheight='0' marginwidth='0' scrolling='no' src='http://granitecitysports.podomatic.com/embed/frame/posting/2014-08-21T13_13_13-07_00?json_url=http%3A%2F%2Fgranitecitysports.podomatic.com%2Fentry%2Fembed_params%2F2014-08-21T13_13_13-07_00%3Fcolor%3Df8ae06%26autoPlay%3Dfalse%26width%3D620%26height%3D85%26objembed%3D0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe height='85' width='620' frameborder='0' marginheight='0' marginwidth='0' scrolling='no' src='http://granitecitysports.podomatic.com/embed/frame/posting/2014-08-21T13_16_10-07_00?json_url=http%3A%2F%2Fgranitecitysports.podomatic.com%2Fentry%2Fembed_params%2F2014-08-21T13_16_10-07_00%3Fcolor%3D40c700%26autoPlay%3Dfalse%26width%3D620%26height%3D85%26objembed%3D0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe height='85' width='620' frameborder='0' marginheight='0' marginwidth='0' scrolling='no' src='http://granitecitysports.podomatic.com/embed/frame/posting/2014-08-21T13_23_20-07_00?json_url=http%3A%2F%2Fgranitecitysports.podomatic.com%2Fentry%2Fembed_params%2F2014-08-21T13_23_20-07_00%3Fcolor%3Df8ae06%26autoPlay%3Dfalse%26width%3D620%26height%3D85%26objembed%3D0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe height='85' width='620' frameborder='0' marginheight='0' marginwidth='0' scrolling='no' src='http://granitecitysports.podomatic.com/embed/frame/posting/2014-08-21T13_25_44-07_00?json_url=http%3A%2F%2Fgranitecitysports.podomatic.com%2Fentry%2Fembed_params%2F2014-08-21T13_25_44-07_00%3Fcolor%3D43bee7%26autoPlay%3Dfalse%26width%3D620%26height%3D85%26objembed%3D0' allowfullscreen></iframe>