Granite City Sports airs Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS with Jay Caldwell, John Holler, Lee Voss, Dave Overlund. The podcast is also available on iTunes.

Monday's show featured the regional finals of the 2016 Turdiment in hour two, as well as Tech basketball coach Mike Trewick and the Timberwolves' John Focke in hour three.