Granite City Sports airs Monday through Friday from 12-2 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS with John Holler and Dave Overlund. The podcast is also available on iTunes.

St. Cloud Rox General Manager Mike Johnson opened the show in studio to preview the Rox promotional schedule, we talked about the NFL Draft first round, flat Earth truthers, the Twins recent struggles, the 1998 home run chase and Holler's weekend ahead covering the Draft.