Granite City Sports NFL Mock Draft
The NFL draft takes place tonight in Philadelphia. John Tuvey (Sport Hub Information Technologies), Mat Harrison (League Safe) and Granite City Sports hosts John Holler and Jay Caldwell did a first round mock draft between 11-noon today. They also selected the #48 overall pick (the Vikings) 2nd round pick. Take a look at the results.
Round 1
- Cleveland Browns - Caldwell - Myles Garrett, DE
2. San Francisco 49ers - Tuvey - Jamal Adams, S
3. Chicago Bears - Holler - Solomon Thomas, DE
4. Jacksonville Jaguars - Harrison - Jonathan Allen, DE
5. Tennessee Titans(from Los Angeles Rams) - Caldwell - Marshon Lattimore, CB
6. New York Jets- Tuvey - Malik Hooker, S
7. Los Angeles Chargers - Holler - Derek Barnett, OLB,DE
8. Carolina Panthers - Harrison - Leonard Fournette, RB
9. Cincinnati Bengals - Caldwell - Reuben Foster, LB
10. Buffalo Bills - Tuvey - O.J. Howard, TE
11. New Orleans Saints - Holler - Haason Reddick, LB
12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Harrison - Mitchell Trubisky, QB
13. Arizona Cardinals - Caldwell - Mike Williams, WR
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings) - Tuvey - Christian McCaffrey, RB
15. Indianapolis Colts - Holler - Cam Robinson, OT
16. Baltimore Ravens - Harrison - Corey Davis, WR
17. Washington Redskins - Caldwell - Takkarist McKinley, DE
18. Tennessee Titans - Tuvey - John Ross, WR
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Holler - David Njoku, TE
20. Denver Broncos - Harrison - Ryan Ramczyk, OT
21. Detroit Lions - Caldwell - Charles Harris, DE
22. Miami Dolphins - Tuvey - Forrest Lamp, OG
23. New York Giants - Holler - Garrett Bolles, OT
24. Oakland Raiders - Harrison - Malik McDowell, DT
25. Houston Texans - Caldwell - Deshaun Watson, QB
26. Seattle Seahawks - Tuvey - Marlon Humphrey, CB
27. Kansas City Chiefs - Holler - Pat Mahomes, QB
28. Dallas Cowboys - Harrison - Gareon Conley, CB
29. Green Bay Packers - Caldwell - Adoree Jackson, CB
30. Pittsburgh Steelers - Tuvey - Taco Charlton, DE
31. Atlanta Falcons - Holler - Jabrill Peppers, S
32. New Orleans Saints (from Patriots) - Harrison - Kevin King, CB
Vikings #48 - S - Obi Melifonwu (John Holler), C - Pat Eflin (John Tuvey), OG Dan Feeney (Mat Harrison), RB Joe Mixon (Jay Caldwell)