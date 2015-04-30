Granite City Sports Mock Draft
Granite City Sports on AM 1390-the Fan did our annual first round mock draft today from noon-1. John Holler (Viking Update and AM 1390), John Tuvey (thehuddle.com) and Jay Caldwell, Dave Overlund and Lee Voss took turns making picks. Take a look at the results below.
1) Tampa Bay - Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State (John Holler)
2) Tennessee - Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon (John Tuvey)
3) Jacksonville - Leonard Williams, DT, USC (Dave Overlund)
4) Oakland - Amani Cooper, WR, Alabama (Lee Voss)
5) Washington - Dante Fowler Jr, OLB, Florida (Jay Caldwell)
6) NY Jets - Brandon Scherff, OL, Iowa (Holler)
7) Chicago - Vic Beasley, OLB Clemson (Tuvey)
8) Atlanta - Bud Dupree, OLB Kentucky (Overlund)
9) NY Giants - Ereck Flowers, OT Miami (FL) (Voss)
10) St. Louis - Kevin White, WR West Virginia (Caldwell)
11) Houston - via MN - Devante Parker, WR Louisville (Holler) projected trade with Vikings
12) Cleveland - Breshad Perriman, WR Central Florida (Tuvey)
13) New Orleans - Andreas Peat, OT Stanford (Overlund)
14) Miami - Todd Gurley, RB, Georgia (Voss)
15) San Francisco - Arik Armstead, DE Oregon (Caldwell)
16) Vikings - via Houston - Trae Waynes, CB, Michigan State (Holler)
17) San Diego - Danny Shelton, DT Washington (Overlund)
18) Kansas City - Cameron Erving, C Florida State (Voss)
19) Cleveland - Eddie Goldman, DT Florida State (Tuvey)
20) Philadelphia - Landon Collins, S Alabama (Caldwell)
21) Cincinnati - Malcolm Brown, DT Texas (Holler)
22) Pittsburgh - Kevin Johnson, CB Wake Forest (Tuvey)
23) Detroit - Marcus Peters, CB Washington (Overlund)
24) Arizona - Randy Gregory, OLB Nebraska (Voss)
25) Carolina - TJ Clemons, OT Pittsburgh (Caldwell)
26) Baltimore - Melvin Gordon, RB Wisconsin (Holler)
27) Dallas - Damarius Randall, S Arizona State (Tuvey)
28) Denver - Cedric Ogbuehi, OT Texas A&M (Overlund)
29) Indianapolis - DJ Humphries, OT Florida (Voss)
30) Green Bay - Eric Kendricks, ILB UCLA (Caldwell)
31) New Orleans - Shane Ray, OLB Missouri (Overlund)
32) New England - Eli Harold, OLB Virginia (Holler)