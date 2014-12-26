Granite City Classic Boys Basketball Tourney Begins Friday

The annual Breakdown Sports Granite City Classic Basketball Tournament begins Friday at St. Cloud Apollo High School and continues Saturday at St. Cloud State University.

Along with local teams ROCORI, Apollo, Sartell-St. Stephen, Becker and Albany, the tournament features #1AAAA Apple Valley against #2AAAA Champlin Park on Saturday night at 8:30 PM.

The first game of the day will begin at 11 AM, with the start times for the following games subject to change.

FRIDAY (@ Apollo High School)

11 AM Rogers vs ROCORI

12:30 PM Big Lake vs Providence Academy

2:15 PM Champlin Park vs Roseville

3:45 PM Monticello vs Albany

5:30 PM Becker vs St. Francis

7:00 PM Apollo vs Sartell-St. Stephen

8:30 PM Maple Grove vs Apple Valley