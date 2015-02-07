Gophers Win Nail-Biter Against Purdue

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers almost let a late lead slip away, but win 62-58 in an important Big Ten match up against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday.

Minnesota led by as much as 16 points in the second half before Purdue mounted a comeback by draining several three-point shots.

Andre Hollins led the Gophers with 18 points including two clutch free throws in the final seconds to cement the win for Minnesota.

Seconds earlier, DeAndre Mathieu missed an opportunity to ice the game with a free throw but missed, giving the Boilermakers the ball trailing by two. Minnesota hit only 65 percent from the free throw line for the game.

On their last possession, Purdue's chances for open shots were closed quickly by a collapsing Minnesota defense - culminating with a huge block by forward Mo Walker which was recovered by Hollins.

It was a fitting end, as the Gophers' defense forced Purdue to commit 23 turnovers in the game.

With the win, Minnesota improves to 4-7 in the Big Ten and 14-9 overall. The Gophers will travel to Iowa to play the 14-8 Hawkeyes on Thursday.