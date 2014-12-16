Gophers’ Walker Gets Big Ten Honor; SCSU, CSB Honor too

Gopher basketball center Maurice Walker is the Big Ten's player of the week. He received the honor Monday after averaging 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds a game in a pair of Gopher wins over North Dakota and Southern last week. Gopher guard Andre Hollins won the award last week.

St. Cloud State University redshirt senior Josh Howk has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Wrestler of the Week for the week ending on Dec. 14. Howk scored a first place finish for the Huskies at the 2014 Holiday Inn/Husky Open in the 149-pound bracket.

Mattie Lueck has been named the Blazer Athlete of the Week for the second time this season. Lueck and the Blazers started the week with a 47-42, nonconference win against Martin Luther College. Lueck had 11 points and seven rebounds in the second half, and finished the night with 16 points, 15 rebounds, five blocked shots, four steals and two assists.