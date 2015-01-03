Gophers Upset By Merrimack In Mariucci Classic

MINNEAPOLIS -- The #8 Minnesota Golden Gophers were upset in the first round of the Mariucci Classic for the second straight year after last night's 3-2 loss to #18 Merrimack.

The loss is a disappointing one, as the Gophers have not won their home tournament since 2012.

The game started well, with Michael Brodzinski giving the Gophers a 1-0 first period lead on his second goal of the season.

Merrimack goalie Rasmus Tirronen then stonewalled the Gophers for much of the rest of the game while the Warriors built a 3-1 lead.

Minnesota finally broke through against Tirronen midway through the final period with Connor Reilly bringing the Gophers to within one with his eighth goal of the season.

Minnesota looked to tie it in the game's final seconds with a mad scramble in front of the net, but Tirronen kept cool amid the chaos to once again deny the Gophers and ice the game.