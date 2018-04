The Minnesota Golden Gophers topped #6 Maryland 68-63 at Williams Arena for their first Big Ten win. Minnesota is now 7-19 on the season overall and 1-13 in the Big Ten Conference.

Freshman Jordan Murphy led the Gophers with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while senior Joey King contributed 15 points and pulled down six rebounds.

The Gophers host last-place Rutgers on Tuesday night at the Barn. Pregame coverage on AM 1390 The Fan begins at 5:30 p.m..