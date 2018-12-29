Gophers Top Bulldogs

The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team defeated Ferris State University 5-3 at home on Friday night.

Minnesota opened the game hot, scoring a goal in the first two minutes of play. Ferris State responded with two goals of their own to take the lead. The Gophers scored again to tie it up at 2-2, but the Bulldogs snuck in one more before the end of the first period. The rest of the game was all Minnesota. The Gophers scored two points in the second period, and one more for good measure in the third to walk away with the win.

Scott Reedy scored his first career hat trick. Brent Gates Jr. and Rem Pitlick each added one goal. Pitlick leads Minnesota with 16 points on the year. Goalie Eric Schierhorn blocked a perfect 15 of 15 in the final 40 minutes of the game.

The Gophers improve to 6-6-4 and 3-2-3 in the Big Ten. They return to the ice on Saturday, Dec. 29 when they host Ferris State to close out the non-conference weekend series. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.