Gophers Top #15 Purdue

The Gopher men's basketball team won 91-82 in overtime at #15 Purdue Sunday.

The Gophers went out to a 17-6 lead and led by 3 at halftime. Purdue took a 7 point lead in the 2nd half before Minnesota came back to force overtime. Dupree McBrayer missed a 3 point shot at the buzzer in regulation.

In overtime freshman Eric Curry scored 7 of his 10 points. Nate Mason scored a career high 31 points and Caleb Swanigan had 28 points for Purdue.

The Gophers are 13-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. Minnesota will play at Northwestern Thursday.