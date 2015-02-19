Gophers Suffer Setback Against Northwestern Wednesday

The Gopher men’s basketball team suffered a 72-66 loss to Northwestern at Williams Arena on Wednesday night. Minnesota is now 16-11 overall and 5-9 in the Big Ten Conference.

Nate Mason led Minnesota with 15 points off the bench, while Joey King and Andre Hollins each scored 12 for the Gophers in the loss.

The Wildcats were unstoppable from beyond the three-point arc, shooting 15-32 (46.9%) on the evening.

Minnesota is back in action on Saturday when they head to Madison, Wisconsin to take on the Badgers.