Gophers Sneak Past Furman Monday

The Gopher men’s basketball team beat Furman 86-76 Monday night at Williams Arena. The win improves Minnesota to 10-2 on the season, and 8-0 at home.

Joey King led the Gophers with 19 points on 8-11 shooting, and DeAndre Mathieu scored 16 points while dishing out seven assists.

Furman was led by Stephen Croone with 25 points including five three pointers. The Paladins connected on 46.2% of their three-point attempts to keep the game close.

The Gophers host UNC-Wilmington Saturday night at the Barn.