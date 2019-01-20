Gophers Push Past Penn State

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team got back in the win column against Penn State on Saturday. This comes after a devastating loss last week against Illinois.

The Gophers started out slow but fought hard to hang with the Lions on Saturday. They trailed by as many as ten points in the first half but closed the gap to 38-30 at the break.

In the second half, Minnesota got to work. They outscored Penn State 35-26. An 18-5 run gave them their largest lead of the game at 61-54 in the fourth. PSU nearly came back, but the Gophers held on squeeze out the win 65-64.

Jordan Murphy led the team with 19 points and tied a career-high 21 rebounds. Amir Coffey and Eric Curry each scored 11 points and Daniel Oturu added 10.

The Gophers improve to 14-5 and 4-3 in the Big Ten. They will hit the road on Tuesday, Jan. 22nd to face the University of Michigan Wolverines. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.