Gophers Overcome Slow Start to Win Opener

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball team sputtered early but rebounded to a 76-58 victory in the season opener against the University of Missouri-Kansas City on Friday.

Forward Joey King led the Gophers with 22 points but Minnesota only led by two at halftime.

The Gophers outscored UMKC by 16 points in the second half as Carlos Morris added with 13 points and Nate Mason finished with 11 in the win.

The Gophers (1-0) will continue the non-conference portion of their schedule Sunday as they host the University of Louisiana-Monroe at Williams Arena.