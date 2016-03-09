Gophers’ Miserable Season Comes to Miserable End

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Gophers men's basketball season is over following an 85-52 thrashing at the hands of the Illinois Fighting Illini Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Minnesota was never really in the game, as they trailed by 16 at halftime.

The Gophers were led by forward Charles Buggs (12 points) and guard Ahmad Gilbert (11 points), but it wasn't close to enough as four Illinois players scored in the double-digits.

Head coach Richard Pitino 's squad finishes 2015-2016 at 8-23 overall, with a 2-16 conference record.