Gophers Lose To The Huskies 3-2 In Friday’s Game
MINNEAPOLIS - A pair of third period goals lifted #7 St. Cloud State University men's hockey (10-3-0, 5-1-0 NCHC) to a 3-2 win against the University of Minnesota (4-6-0, 0-0-0 B1G) last (Friday) night at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis.
The Huskies fought back on offense during the third and tied the game at 3:05 of the period with a power play goal by Murray. He was assisted on the play by Morley and Niklas Nevalainen. The goal was Murray's fifth of the season.
The Huskies return Friday to face Omaha at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.