Gophers Lose To The Huskies 3-2 In Friday’s Game

MINNEAPOLIS - A pair of third period goals lifted #7 St. Cloud State University men's hockey (10-3-0, 5-1-0 NCHC) to a 3-2 win against the University of Minnesota (4-6-0, 0-0-0 B1G) last (Friday) night at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis.

The Huskies fought back on offense during the third and tied the game at 3:05 of the period with a power play goal by Murray. He was assisted on the play by Morley and Niklas Nevalainen . The goal was Murray's fifth of the season.

The Huskies return Friday to face Omaha at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.