Gophers Get Rolled By Northwestern Wednesday

The Northwestern Wildcats beat the University of Minnesota men's basketball team 83-60 Wednesday night at Allstate Arena in Chicago. The Gophers are now 13-5 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten Conference.

The Gophers were led by Dupree McBrayer with 14 points, with no other Minnesota player scoring in double digits. Both Nate Mason (nine points) and Jordan Murphy (eight) were in foul trouble throughout the game.