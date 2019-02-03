Gophers Get Much Needed Big Ten Win

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team got a much-needed conference win over Rutgers on Sunday. This is the first back-to-back win for the team since their opening undefeated streak ended in December.

Both teams started out slowly. At the end of the first quarter, the Gophers and Scarlet Knights were tied at 10-10. Rutgers opened the second with a 5-0 run. The story of the quarter was misses and turnovers rather than hits and points. Entering the half, Minnesota trailed 23-17.

The Gophers fought back in the third to take the lead 34-31. By the start of the fourth, they had extended that lead to 39-33. Minnesota kept that rhythm going in the final period. They outscored Rutgers 21-13 to win 60-46.

Kenisha Bell led the Gophers with 19 points. Taiye Bello tallied a career-high 20 rebounds.

The Gophers improve to 15-7 and 4-7 Big Ten. They will be back in action on Wednesday when they take on Indiana on the road.