Gophers Fall To Wisconsin Thursday

The Wisconsin Badgers topped the Gopher men’s basketball team 76-63 Thursday night at Williams Arena. With the loss Minnesota’s record drops to 17-13 overall and 6-11 in the Big Ten Conference.

Nate Mason led the punch-less Gophers with 15 points, while Carlos Morris was the only other Minnesota player in double figures with 11 points.

Frank Kaminsky led the Badgers with 25 points on 10-15 shooting with six rebounds and seven assists.

The Gophers finish the regular season with a home game against Penn State on Sunday afternoon (11:30 AM, AM 1390 The Fan).