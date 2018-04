The Northwestern Wildcats beat the University of Minnesota men's basketball team 77-69 Tuesday night at Williams Arena. The Gophers are now 14-9 on the season after starting the year 13-3.

Nate Mason led the Gophers with 25 points in the loss, while Amir Coffey added 15. Bryant McIntosh led Northwestern with 18 points.

The Gophers will play at Iowa Tuesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.