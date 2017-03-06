Gophers End Regular Season With Loss

The Gopher men's basketball team finished their regular season schedule with a 66-49 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison. Minnesota ends the regular season with a 23-8 record overall and an 11-7 record in Big Ten Conference play.

Nate Mason (17 points) and Amir Coffey (13) were the only Gophers to finish with more than ten points in the loss. Minnesota shot just 32% from the floor as a team.